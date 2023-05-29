GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghana's Alexander Djiku delighted as Strasbourg secure French Ligue 1 status

Published on: 29 May 2023
Ghana's Alexander Djiku delighted as Strasbourg secure French Ligue 1 status

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku expressed his joy after Strasbourg secure their position in the French Ligue 1 for the upcoming season.

The team held giants Paris Saint-Germain to a 1-1 draw in a vital match on Saturday at the Stade de la Meinau, with Djiku not in the squad because of an injury.

With one game remaining, Strasbourg's draw against PSG ensured their safety in the top flight of French football. Currently sitting in 15th place with 40 points, they have secured their position as none of the teams below them can catch up.

After the match, Djiku took to Twitter to express his gratitude and excitement. He tweeted, "Goal achieved. We are not 11 but thousands. A magical evening! You have been our strength all season! Thank you all. Congratulations to Sun for his 10 years at the club."

 

Although Djiku did not feature, his contributions throughout the season were significant. The 28-year-old defender has made 31 appearances for Strasbourg, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Djiku's contract with Strasbourg is set to expire in the summer, adding a layer of uncertainty to his future with the club. However, his performances this season have undoubtedly played a part in Strasbourg's achieving their goal.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more