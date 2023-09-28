Ghana's Alexander Djiku proudly reacts to scoring his first goal for Fenerbahce

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku expressed his pride and excitement after scoring his first goal for Fenerbahce on Thursday.

Djiku registered his first goal for the club in their Turkish Super Lig match against Istanbul Başakşehir. He produced a stunning volley that inspired the home side to a 4-0 victory and remain top of the league.

In a post on the social media platform X following the game, Djiku shared his emotions about the memorable goal.

He conveyed his pride in helping guide his teammates to victory with his first goal in Fenerbahçe colours.

"Proud to have guided my teammates to victory with my first goal. We continue our series," he wrote.

Since his debut for Fenerbahçe SK, Djiku has established himself as a key player in the team's defense and continues to impress with his performances.

The centre-back secured transfer to Fenerbahce in the summer after parting ways with French club Strasbourg after several with them.