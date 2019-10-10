Ghana’s Alfred Duncan rated among top three Sassuolo players

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan has been rated among the top three performers for US Sassuolo in the ongoing campaign.

The Neroverdi are enduring a difficult start to the season — having picked just 6 points in six games to drop into 15th position in the standings.

Despite the side’s indifferent form, Duncan, Francesco Caputo and striker Domenico Berardi have stood out for under-pressure manager Roberto de Zerbi.

Duncan warmed the bench in the opening day defeat against Torino due to fitness problems — having undergone a surgery over the summer.

However, he has picked up from where he left off last season by giving top performances for the Mapei Stadium outfit since returning to their starting line up in the subsequent matches bar the defeat at Parma, scoring in two of them.

The Inter Milan youth product has been a trusted man for Roberto de Zerbi whenever he is fit, as he can switch from defensive to attacking roles.

His versatility has seen him scored two goals and provided four assists in three matches for the club.