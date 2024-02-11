Ghana's Alfred Duncan shines in Fiorentina's big win over Frosinone

Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan put up an impressive performance to help Fiorentina secure a convincing 5-1 victory over Frosinone in the Italian Serie A on Sunday.

Duncan played for 73 minutes and contributed two assists to his team's dominant display at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Andrea Belotti opened the scoring for Fiorentina after 16 minutes, with Jonathan IkonÃ© doubling the lead three minutes later, thanks to an assist from Duncan.

Before halftime, Lucas Martinez Quarta made it 3-0 for the home team.

NicolÃ¡s GonzÃ¡lez added Fiorentina's fourth goal after the break, with Duncan providing his second assist of the match.

Luca Mazzitelli scored a consolation goal for Frosinone with a beautiful free-kick in the 66th minute, but Antonin Barak sealed the victory for Fiorentina soon after.

Duncan's outstanding performance helped Fiorentina return to winning ways, solidifying their position in the top half of the table.

The 30-year-old has provided five assists this season and scored one goal.