In-form Ghana midfielder Alhassan Wakaso scores as Vitoria Guimaraes batter Chaves

Ghana midfielder Alhassan Wakaso continued his fine form for Vitoria Guimaraes and capped it off with a goal for his side in the Portuguese League on Saturday evening.

The box-to-box midfielder was too quick for his marker and smashed in a pass from Alexander Guedes in the fourth minute of the game to open the scoring.

Goals from Toze, Rochinha and Guedes later on confirmed a comfortable 4-0 victory and sent Guimaraes 5th on the Portuguese league table.

Alhassan Wakaso, this season has seen his stock rise and is genuinely rated by pundits as one of the top tackling midfielders in the Portuguese top flight.

The goal was his second of the season and his form is one of the reasons Guimaraes are chasing European football next season. He recently made his debut for Ghana in the 3-1 victory against Mauritania.

Turkish giants Besiktas have inquired about his availability and there are growing reports in Turkey that he might not stick around for along time in Guimaraes.