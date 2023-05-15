Ghana's Alidu Seidu shines as Clermont Foot beat Lyon in Ligue 1

Ghanaian defender Alidu Seidu was the standout player as Clermont Foot secured a 2-1 victory over Olympique Lyon in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The 22-year-old put in a sterling performance to help his team clinch a win that leaves them just three points behind 7th placed Olympique Lyon on the league log.

This was Seidu's second game for Clermont Foot after returning from a red card suspension which caused him to miss their wins against Stade Reims and OGC Nice.

The versatile player won seven duels, made seven ball recoveries, and six interceptions, as well as completing 24 passes during the match.

French-born Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei equalised for the hosts with a well-placed penalty in the 25th minute after Alexandre Lacazette had opened the scoring just two minutes prior.

Kyei then went on to score the winning goal five minutes after the hour mark, heading in a great cross from the right.

The win takes Clermont Foot's point tally to 53 from 35 games, with Seidu's impressive performance being a key factor in their success.