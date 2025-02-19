Ghana's Ambassador to Morocco welcomes Black Queens ahead of international friendly

Her Excellency Charity Gbedawo, Ghana's Ambassador to Morocco has visited the Black Queens at the Ibis Hotel in Casablanca ahead of their international friendly against the Atlas Lionesses.

Mrs Gbedawo, alongside some staff members of the Ghanaian embassy in Morocco, congratulated the team on qualifying for the Women's African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and assured the players of government support for the tournament.

"I am very impressed with your performance so far," she said. "Although you are here for a friendly game against the host, I believe you have the potential to return in July and perform even better," she said.

"The embassy will ensure that the Ghanaian community here supports you at the stadium on Friday and beyond. Play your hearts out, and I wish you all the best," H.E Charity Gbedawo added.

Black Queens captain Portia Boakye welcomed the entourage and assured them that the team is eager to perform and win, whether in friendlies or the main WAFCON tournament in July.

The female national team are currently on a training tour in Morocco, where they will play preparatory games against the Atlas Lioness and AS FAR Rabat.