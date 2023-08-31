Ghana's Ampem Darkoa Ladies to face Delta Queens in WAFU B Champions League qualifiers final

Ghanaian champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, are set to clash with Nigerian heavyweights, Delta Queens, in the final of the 2023 WAFU B Champions League qualifiers final.

The match will take place at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Nigeria on Thursday afternoon.

Both teams have showcased impressive performances throughout the competition, and the winner of this final will secure qualification to the third edition of the CAF Women's Champions League.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies, also known as the 'Nanamma' girls, were finalists last season but suffered a 3-0 loss to another Nigerian team, Bayelsa Queens. This time, they aim to overcome that hurdle and claim the ultimate spot.

The team has excelled in this year's competition, scoring 13 goals and conceding 4 in the three matches played so far. Mary Amponsah has been a standout player with eight goals, making her the top scorer in the tournament.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies began their journey with a 4-2 victory over Togolese champions Amis du Monde, followed by a 3-1 win against Atletico de Abidjan. In the semifinals, they secured a commanding 6-1 win over Beninese side Sam Nelly.

On the other side, Delta Queens, the host team, started their campaign strongly with a 3-0 win over Burkinabe side USFA. They continued their momentum with a 2-0 victory against Sam Nelly and then a thrilling 3-2 win over Atletico FC.

