Ghana’s Amputee Football team advances to knockout stages of AAFCON 2024

Ghana’s amputee football team the Black Challenge, secured their spot in the knockout stages of the 2024 African Amputee Football Championship (AAFCON) in Egypt after a gritty 2-1 win against Kenya.

Ghanaian players Hamza Mohammed and Brown Williams found the back of the net for the Black Challenge, while Kenya managed a solitary consolation goal.

Mohammed's stellar performance earned him the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for the match.

Under the guidance of young coach Steve Obeng, the Black Challenge has been a dominant force in the tournament, amassing an impressive 11 goals while conceding only one.

Their next test comes on Thursday, May 23, 2024, when they face Tanzania in the knockout stage.

Coach Obeng expressed his unwavering confidence in his squad, believing they have the potential to reach the final and clinch the championship.

In other tournament matches, Nigeria overwhelmed Burundi with an 11-0 victory, Morocco triumphed 5-0 over Liberia, Angola narrowly defeated Tanzania 2-1, and Algeria emerged victorious with a 3-2 win against Gambia.

The President of the National Paralympic Committee, Mr. Samson Deen, congratulated the Black Challenge on their remarkable performance and urged them to maintain their focus and aim for ultimate victory.