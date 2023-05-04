Ghana's amputee football team cleared to participate in international competitions after ban is lifted

Ghana's amputee football team has received a welcome boost after the World governing body lifted a long-standing ban, allowing them to participate in all amputee football activities.

The decision was made during an extraordinary congress held on April 29, 2023, and has been unanimously embraced by Ghana.

For years, Ghana's amputee football team has been excluded from international competitions, but now they are set to make a comeback on the global stage. The country's proposal to qualify for affiliation to the World Amputee Football Association (WAFF) was accepted, and Ghana's inclusion in all Amputee Football Activities has been approved.

The President of the African Paralympic Committee and Ghana Paralympic Committee, Mr Samson Deen, and his team led Ghana in presenting a case for its inclusion, and the country qualified for membership based on the new membership criteria.

Ghana is the reigning African Amputee Football Champions since 2021, and their inclusion in the global arena will further strengthen the country's presence in the world of Paralympic sports.

To prepare for international competitions, the newly formed member, NPC Ghana/National Amputee Football Association of Ghana, has proposed to organize the Amputee Football Cup as part of its preparatory program. This will be a significant opportunity for Ghana to showcase their talents and potentially attract new players to the sport.

The lifting of the ban is a significant step forward for amputee football in Ghana, and the team can now look forward to competing at the highest level once again.