Ghana's Amputee football team secures semifinal spot in AAFCON

Ghana's Amputee Football team, Black Challenge, secured a spot in the semi-finals of the Amputee African Cup of Nations (AAFCON) by defeating Tanzania 4-1 in Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday.

Maintaining their impressive form, the defending champions had already triumphed over Gambia, Algeria, and Kenya on their path to the quarter-finals.

Goals from Yussif Yahaya and Hamza Mohammed secured the victory for the two-time champions.

Their next challenge awaits as they are set to face Algeria in the semi-final on Saturday, May 25, 2024, with hopes of clinching back-to-back titles.

Prior to their quarter-final encounter with Tanzania, the team received a visit from Ghana’s Ambassador to Egypt, Lt. Gen. Obed Boamah Akwah (Rtd), who extended his support and solidarity.

Captain Richard Arthur Opentil expressed gratitude to the Ambassador while also expressing concerns about the team's conditions.

He lamented the lack of adequate compensation from the government despite their achievements for Ghana.

Opentil highlighted the disappointment among the players, citing the contrast with the Angolan team receiving cash incentives while they lacked even basic amenities like water.

Opentil acknowledged the support provided by Mr. Samson Deen, President of the NPC Ghana, and Mr. Foster Kwarteng, the Amputee Football chairman, in meeting the team's needs.

While the Ambassador made a $1000 cash donation to the team, the players remain hopeful for further support as they aim to defend their title.