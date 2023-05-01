Ghana's Antoine Semenyo relishes first Premier League goal with Bournemouth

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has expressed his joy at scoring his first goal in the English Premier League and is relishing the moment with his new team Bournemouth.

Semenyo joined the Cherries in the January transfer window and has played ten games for the team.

In an interview with the club's media team after Bournemouth's 4-1 victory over Leeds United on Sunday, Semenyo revealed that he has worked hard all his life to play in the English Premier League.

"Premier League football is one that I've been striving for in my life, always happy, got a smile on my face. Glad to see I've been on the pitch a couple of times and the goal sums that up," he said.

Semenyo also highlighted the importance of the fans in creating a positive atmosphere at the Vitality Stadium, stating that "the noise of the crowd gives us a massive lift. We want the crowd to be behind us every step of the way. Today we gave them a win, we are all happy."

Despite the recent good form, Bournemouth is currently in 13th position on the Premier League table with 39 points from 34 games. Semenyo believes that the team needs to maintain their focus and work hard to secure more victories in the coming matches.

"It's good to see that the hard work is going out to the pitch and the results are showing, like I said everyone is happy and we just have to keep kicking," he said.

The Cherries have four more games left in the season, and Semenyo will be hoping to add more goals to his name as the team aims to finish the season strongly.