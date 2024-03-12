Ghana’s Antwi-Adjei sidelined for fourth straight game with muscle issues

VfL Bochum's left winger, Christopher Antwi-Adjei, will miss his fourth straight Bundesliga game due to ongoing muscle problems.

According to a report by WAZ, the Ghana international will not be available for selection against FSV Mainz 05 this weekend.

The 30-year-old has been sidelined for the past three games and is currently undergoing individual training sessions to regain his fitness.

On Tuesday morning, Antwi-Adjei was spotted working out in the weight room as part of his rehabilitation program.

Antwi-Adjei joined Bochum from SC Paderborn at the start of the 2021/22 season and has made 20 appearances in the Bundesliga this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

His absence has been felt by the team, who are winless in their last three games.

The club's medical team is optimistic that Antwi-Adjei will be able to return to the squad after the international break.

Antwi-Adjei's absence has been a significant blow to Bochum's attacking capabilities, and the team will be eager to get him back into the lineup as soon as possible.

Until then, they will have to continue relying on other players to step up and fill the gap.