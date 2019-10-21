Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan finding it difficult to forget 2010 FIFA World Cup penalty miss against Uruguay

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan recounts his crucial penalty miss at the 2010 FIFA World Cup and claims he will "never forget"

The Black Stars had a penalty in the dying embers in extra-time in the quarter-finals of the World Cup against Uruguay with the game at 1-1.

If Gyan would score the spot kick, Ghana will be the very first African side to reach the semi-finals of the football mundial in South Africa as it was the last kick of the game.

Gyan stepped up to take the penalty and unfortunately it struck the crossbar.

Uruguay went ahead to eliminate Ghana from the tournament with a 4-2 post match penalties win.

"In the 2010 World Cup, we were knocked out in the quarter-finals in controversial circumstances. It was against Uruguay, and I missed a crucial match-winning penalty towards the end of extra time, after a Luis Suarez handball." he said

"The penalty miss is something that I will never forget. It's part of my life now. I am not the only player, who missed a crucial penalty. We could have become the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals."

The Ghana all-time top scorer says whenever he recalls the miss, it haunts him and would prefer to forget about it.

"Sometimes when I am alone, I think about it and it still hurts. I feel, 'Oh! Maybe we can play the penalty again so that I can redeem myself."

"Life goes on, I need to forget about it and live my life."