Ghana's Aziz Tetteh begins pre-season training with Russian side Dinamo Moscow

Ghanaian midfielder Aziz Tetteh has commenced pre-season training with Russian side Dinamo Moscow ahead of the new campaign.

The 29-year-old joined up with his teammates in Austria last week to begin preparations for the 2019/20 campaign.

The former Liberty Professionals enforcer was one of the Khimki-Arena outfit's outstanding players last term as they finished 8th on the standings.

He made 25 league appearances and netted one goal.

Dinamo will play some friendly games in Austria before returning to Russia to continue their preparations for the season.