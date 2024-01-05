Ghana's Baba Rahman secures spot in Greece Super League Team of the Week

Ghana defender Baba Rahman has earned recognition in Sofascore's Greece Super League Team of the Week following an outstanding performance in PAOK FC's recent triumph.

Rahman played a crucial role in his team's success during the Round 16 encounter of the ongoing league campaign.

In the match at the Stadio Toumbas, Baba Rahman showcased his skills by assisting Kiril Despodov to score the opening goal in the 39th minute. Demonstrating versatility, Rahman seized an opportunity just two minutes later, scoring himself to double the lead for the hosts.

The Black Stars full-back continued to play a key role in the second half, contributing to PAOK's convincing victory and helping the team secure all three points. The additional goals were netted by Marcos AntÃ´nio and Brandon Thomas.

With this impressive win, PAOK FC now sits atop the Greek Super League standings. The team's next challenge awaits as they face Aris Thessaloniki FC away on January 7th.

Baba Rahman's notable performance not only contributed to PAOK's success but also earned him a well-deserved spot in Sofascore's Greece Super League Team of the Week. As the defender continues to make an impact, fans eagerly anticipate his future contributions to PAOK's campaign in the league.

Below is the team of the week: