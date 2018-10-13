Ghana's Baba Rahman working hard to seal his place in Schalke 04 first team

Ghana defender Baba Rahman has been training with his teammates at Schalke 04 as he aims to regain his starting place at the club first team.

Baba has resumed training after being granted sometime off with his family.

The Chelsea loanee welcomed the birth of his second child and was given permission to spend some time with his nursing wife.

The 25-year-old has been working since his return to regain his starting place at the side which seems to have recovered from their early season wobble.

He joined the likes of Franco Di Santo, Benjamin Stambouli, Bastian Oczipka and Steven Skrzybski in training at Schalke’s training complex.

They are looking to maintain their sharpness before the resumption of official club activities next week.