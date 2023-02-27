Ghana's Benjamin Bernard Boateng on target in Smouha's impressive win in Egypt

Smouha striker Benjamin Bernard Boateng made a significant impact in their Egyptian Premier League match against Haras El Hodood, coming off the bench to score in injury time and secure a 3-0 victory for his team.

Although he missed out on a starting role, the Ghanaian forward made the most of his substitute appearance.

Just four minutes after being introduced, Boateng found himself with a great opportunity and made no mistake as he fired an unstoppable shot past the goalkeeper.

The striker's goal was the icing on the cake for Smouha, who had already taken a commanding lead thanks to a brace from Hossam Hassan.

With Boateng's goal, he now has three goals to his name in the Egyptian Premier League this season, having made 18 appearances.