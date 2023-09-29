GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's Bernard Tekpetey earns spot in team of the week in Bulgaria

Published on: 29 September 2023
Ghana's Bernard Tekpetey earns spot in team of the week in Bulgaria

In-form Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey has been recognised for his outstanding performance by being named in the Bulgarian First Professional League team of the week for round 10.

This recognition follows his impressive goal for PFC Ludogorets Razgrad 1945 during their 1-1 draw against Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

Tekpetey, a former player for Schalke 04 and Fortuna Düsseldorf, made a significant impact in the match by scoring the opening goal, giving his team the lead just nine minutes into the game.

However, five minutes before the final whistle, Lokomotiv Plovdiv's Petar Andreev scored the equalizer, resulting in a draw.

The 26-year-old has had a great start to the new season in Bulgaria, contributing three goals and one assist for the record champions Ludogorets.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

