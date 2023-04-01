Ghana's Black Asteroids face tough group in FIFAe Nations Cup 2023 Qualifiers

The Ghana national FIFAe team, the Black Asteroids, is set to compete in the FIFAe Nations Cup 2023 qualifiers in April. The team is drawn into Group A, along with Palestine, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, and Bahrain.

The Black Asteroids will start their campaign against South Africa on match day one, followed by matches against Palestine, Morocco, Bahrain, and Egypt. The group stage matches are double-header matches, with four teams from each group advancing to the knockout stage.

The Ghanaian team, represented by Frank Adotey Kpakpo, Gideon Kumi, Prince Jonas Azomyan, and manager Emmanuel Lawson, is training hard to improve upon their earlier results in Dubai and qualify out of the group stage. However, they face tough competition from the other teams in their group, including Egypt and South Africa, who have a strong track record in FIFAe competitions.

The FIFAe Nations Cup 2023 qualifiers consist of two groups, A and B, with the Middle East teams featuring in both groups. Group B comprises Kenya, Qatar, Oman, Lebanon, and Kuwait.

The six teams that qualify from the group stage will proceed to the FIFAe Nations Play-Offs in May, where they will be joined by the two teams that qualified from the FIFAe Nations Play-Ins, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

The Black Asteroids are determined to represent Ghana with pride and bring home a trophy from the FIFAe Nations Cup 2023. The nation is eagerly anticipating their performance in the qualifiers, and supporters are optimistic about the team's chances of advancing to the next stage.