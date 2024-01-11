Ghana's Black Princesses arrive in Senegal for crucial Women's World Cup qualifier

Ghana's Black Princesses have arrived in Senegal ahead of their crucial Women's World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

The team, led by Coach Yussif Basigi, departed Ghana on Wednesday and have now safely landed in Senegal.

The Black Princesses will face off against their Senegalese counterparts in a two-legged tie, with the first leg taking place at the Diamniadio Olympic Stadium in Dakar on Saturday. The winner of the tie will secure a spot at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia.

Coach Basigi named a 23-man squad for the qualifier, and the team is expected to hold a training session on Thursday and Friday to fine-tune their preparations for the game.

Black Princesses are aiming to extend their impressive run of six consecutive appearances at the Women's World Cup, and they will need to put in a strong performance against Senegal to achieve this goal.

The match on Saturday is scheduled to kick off at 5 pm local time (1700 GMT), and it promises to be an exciting encounter between two talented teams. The Black Princesses will be looking to make a strong start to the qualifying campaign and take a positive result back to Ghana for the second leg.

Senegal, meanwhile, will be determined to upset the odds and secure a famous victory over their more experienced opponents. The hosts have been preparing intensively for the tie, and they will be eager to make a good impression in front of their home crowd.