Ghana's Black Queens ready for Zambia test in 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers third round

Black Queens have secured their place in the third round of the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers after a resounding victory over Benin in the second round.

Under the guidance of Swiss trainer Nora Hauptle, the Black Queens continued their impressive run, defeating their Benin counterparts with an aggregate score of 5-0. This included a 3-0 win in Cotonou and a 2-0 victory at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, with goals contributed by Evelyn Badu and an own goal.

Their next challenge will be against Zambia in the third round of the qualifiers, scheduled for February next year. Notably, Zambia advanced to this round without having to compete in the previous stages.

Having secured nine consecutive victories without conceding a single goal, the Black Queens are poised for the tough task of facing Zambia, who participated in the 2023 Women's World Cup and are expected to be a formidable opponent in Ghana's quest for their first-ever Olympic Games qualification.