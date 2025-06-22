Ghana’s Black Queens to face Benin in pre-WAFCON friendly on June 25

The Black Queens of Ghana will face off with Benin next week in a friendly match ahead of the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed the friendly match in an official notice on its website on Saturday.

In the statement, the GFA noted that Benin replaces Botswana for the friendly, having earlier advertised a friendly against the latter.

“Ghana will play Benin in their second test match ahead of the TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. This follows an earlier announcement of triple friendly matches that included Botswana - to prepare the Black Queens for the continental showpiece,” the statement said.

The Black Queens of Ghana on Saturday defeated Malawi 3-1 in their first of three friendly matches before the 2025 WAFCON.

The team is now set to play against Benin on June 25 before taking on Nigeria on June 29.

The 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations kicks off on July 5 in Morocco. The Black Queens will open their campaign on July 7, against defending champions South Africa in their first Group C match.