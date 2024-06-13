GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Published on: 13 June 2024
Ghana's Black Sharks set to clash with Cote d'Ivoire in Beach Soccer AFCON 2024 qualifiers

Ghana’s national beach soccer team, the Black Sharks, will face Cote d'Ivoire in the qualifiers for the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2024.

The draw, which took place at the CAF Headquarters in Cairo on Thursday, June 13, 2024, confirmed these fixtures.

The Black Sharks, currently ranked among the top twelve teams in Africa, will host their Ivorian counterparts between July 19 and 21, 2024.

The return leg will take place in Abidjan from July 26 to 28, 2024.

The qualifiers will determine the seven teams that will join hosts Egypt at the 2024 Beach Soccer AFCON. Below are the fixtures for the qualifiers:

