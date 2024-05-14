Ghana's Black Starlets squad unveiled for WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations

Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston has finalised his squad for the WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations.

Ghana enter the tournament intending to qualify for their first U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in seven years, having last participated in 2017.

The Black Starlets have been undergoing intensive training at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram to prepare for the tournament, which commences on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Under Kingston's guidance, the team have participated in a series of friendly matches against lower-tier sides and recently competed in the UEFA U-16 Invitational tournament in Volgograd, Russia. In this tournament, they suffered a defeat against Russia but secured victories against Serbia and Kazakhstan.

Ghana's campaign in the WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations will kick off with a match against Ivory Coast in Group A on Wednesday followed by a game against Benin on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

The tournament will take place at the University of Ghana stadium.