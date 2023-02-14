GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's Black Starlets to begin camping on February 15

Published on: 14 February 2023
Ghana national U-17 men's team, the Black Starlets  will begin camping on Wednesday February 15, 2023 at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram.

The players were selected from a recent scouting exercise that took place across the 10 football regions of the country.

The selected players will undergo training, screening and also play test matches as the top quality ones will be picked-out to form the nucleus of the next Black Starlets.

In all, about one hundred and fifty players will have the opportunity to be observed by the U-17 Technical team led by Asante Kotoko and Ghana legend Abdul Karim Zito.

The first batch of players will report on Wednesday, February 15, whiles the second and third batches report on Monday, February 20 and Friday, February, 24, 2023, respectively.

Ghana were denied passage to the 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations after losing 1-0 to Burkina Faso in the semi -final of the WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations in Cape Coast last year.

The Black Starlets have not played at the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations and FIFA U-17 World Cup since 2017.

 

 

 

