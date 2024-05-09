Ghana's Black Starlets triumph over Niger in pre-WAFU friendly

Ghana's U-17 team, the Black Starlets, secured a convincing 2-0 victory against Niger in a pre-WAFU friendly clash held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In a display of dominance, the match saw Benjamin Hanson and Joseph Narbi shine as they each contributed a goal, with one scored in each half, to propel Ghana to a morale-boosting win ahead of the upcoming WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship.

Despite a resilient performance from Niger, the Black Starlets managed to break the deadlock just before halftime. Benjamin Hanson showcased his expertise by converting a penalty after Ebenezer Anane was fouled in the box by the Niger goalkeeper.

In the second half, Ghana maintained their defensive solidity, thwarting all goal threats from their opponents.

Led by coach Laryea Kingston, Ghana's U-17 team concludes their preparatory matches on a high note before the WAFU Championship kicks off on the 15th of this month.

The tournament holds significance as it serves as the qualifier for the 2025 U-17 AFCON. Ghana finds itself positioned in Group A alongside Benin and Ivory Coast, while Niger will compete in Group B alongside Nigeria, Togo, and Burkina Faso.