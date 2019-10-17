Ghana’s Black Stars B boycott training in protest of unpaid allowances

Ghana’s Black Stars B players boycotted training for some few hours on Wednesday, in protest of their unpaid allowances.

The team finished second in the just ended WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal after losing to the host in the final on penalty shoot-outs.

According to reports, the team were left to their own fate at the tournament with no support from the Sports Ministry and the Football Association led by Normalisation Committee President Dr Kofi Amoah.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that the Sports Ministry paid per diems owed to the players prior to the final game against Senegal.

The players currently in camp preparing for the CHAN qualifier against Burkina Faso on Sunday boycotted training for some few hours on Wednesday before calm was restored.

According to sources, the players are frustrated over the lack of attention and communication from the Ghana Football Association concerning their allowances.

The team is currently preparing for the second leg CHAN qualifier against Burkina Faso on October 20