Ghana's Black Stars back in action on March 26 after AFCON 2023 disaster 

Ghana's Black Stars will return to action on March 26, 2024, in an international friendly against Uganda.

The international friendly was announced by the Football Federation of Uganda (FUF) via their official social media platform.

The Black Stars' participation in this friendly comes on the heels of their underwhelming performance at the AFCON tournament held in Cote d'Ivoire, where they failed to progress past the group stage.

Despite drawing against Egypt and Mozambique, and suffering a defeat to Cape Verde, Ghana's campaign ended in disappointment.

With the team currently without a head coach following the dismissal of Chris Hughton after the AFCON debacle, speculation and anticipation surround the selection of a new coaching staff.

Recent reports suggest that a shortlist of candidates has been submitted to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, with former Ghana coach and Dortmund trainer Otto Addo emerging as a frontrunner for the vacant head coach position.

As Ghana prepares for the upcoming friendly against Uganda, all eyes are on the Ghana Football Association (GFA), which is expected to announce a new technical team in the coming days.

The match against Uganda presents an opportunity for the Black Stars to regroup, rebuild, and redeem themselves after their AFCON disappointment, as they aim to rejuvenate their footballing journey and regain the trust and support of their fans.