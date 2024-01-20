Ghana’s Black Stars to face Argentina in international friendly match

Ghana's Black Stars are set to take on the defending FIFA World Cup champions Argentina in an international friendly match in March, according to sports journalists Juan Arango and Hernan S Castillo.

The match will be played in the first quarter of the season and will be one of two friendly games for Argentina, with the other being against China.

The Black Stars have had mixed results in recent friendly games, losing to USA and Mexico, drawing goalless with Namibia, and beating lowly ranked Liberia 3-1. The team is currently participating in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where they have earned just a single point in their first two games.

Argentina, led by captain Lionel Messi, is considered one of the greatest players of all time and is expected to feature in the match against Ghana.

The team is also scheduled to play in the Asian Cup, where they will face China.

The Black Stars will face Mozambique on Monday, January 22 at 20:00 GMT in a crucial game for their AFCON campaign.

Ahead of this match, the team is focused on improving their performance and earning a positive result to boost their chances of advancing in the tournament.