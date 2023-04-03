Ghana’s Blessing Shine Agbomadzi celebrates Throne Cup win with AS Far Rabat

Ghana defender Blessing Shine Agbomadzi has added another trophy to her collection after winning the Throne Cup with her club AS Far Rabat Women's team in Morocco.

Agbomadzi, who joined the team in 2022, has become a key member of the squad and has been instrumental in their recent success.

In a social media post celebrating the win, Agbomadzi expressed her gratitude to God for the achievement. "Thank you, Jesus. Another Trophy in the bag, Another History is made, Another Achievement is done," she wrote on her Twitter page on Sunday.

Thank you Jesus 🙏🏻Another Trophy 🏆 in the bag, Another History is made, Another Achievement is done🙏🏻🏆💥❤️🖤💚 pic.twitter.com/IUUSc5zueJ — Blessing Shine (@YaaBilson) April 2, 2023

The Throne Cup victory is a significant milestone for Agbomadzi and her team, who have been performing consistently well in recent competitions.

The defender's contribution has been crucial to their success, and she is expected to continue playing a pivotal role in the team's future endeavours.

With her impressive performances, Agbomadzi has established herself as one of the top defenders in Ghana, and her success with AS Far Rabat Women's team further cements her position as a rising star in women's football.