Ghana's ‘Catch Them Young’ referees take charge of U15 Girls championship

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is showcasing its future generation of referees with the upcoming Elite U15 Girls Championship.

This innovative move will see young referees, products of the "Catch Them Young" program, officiate all matches in the tournament.

Building the Future of Refereeing:

10 talented young female referees and ten assistant referees, meticulously chosen from across Ghana's ten regions, will lead the charge.

These referees impressed throughout the grassroots football season with their work ethic, confidence, and decision-making skills.

This initiative aligns with FIFA's Talent Development Scheme (TDS) and the GFA's Women's Football Strategy (2023-2026), fostering talent identification and development at both player and referee levels.

Catch Them Young Program: Investing in the Future

Launched in 2020, the "Catch Them Young" program identifies and trains aspiring referees between the ages of 12 and 18.

Over 1,200 young referees have already benefitted from the program, honing their skills and officiating at various levels.

This championship provides a valuable platform for these young referees to gain experience and showcase their abilities on a wider stage.

Elite U15 Girls Championship: A Platform for Both Players and Referees

Held at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram, the tournament features the top U15 female players from all ten Regional Football Associations.

This event not only empowers young female footballers but also invests in the future of Ghanaian refereeing, promoting excellence and growth within the officiating sector.

The Elite U15 Girls Championship promises to be a landmark event, spotlighting the future of Ghanaian football â€“ both on and off the pitch.