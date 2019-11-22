Ghana winger Christian Atsu has expatiated on why Allan Saint-Maximin has been fined most by Newcastle United.

Saint-Maximin has been one of the Geordies best performers since joining from French side OGC Nice in the summer.

Despite his impressive form for the Tyne-side, the Frenchman has been become a problem for manager Steve Bruce off the field due to his inability to keep time.

During an interview with the club's YouTube channel where players answer a series of questions about their teammates, Christian Atsu was quizzed which players explained why the 22-year-old has attracted the most fines since joining the club.

The Ghanaian is the first player to do this, and one of the questions was “who picks up the most fines on the team?”.

“Allan,” Atsu said, clearly amused by Saint-Maximin’s lack of punctuality.

“He’s late in training and also in meetings sometimes he comes late. But he’s a great lad. It was his first time with us but now he’s getting better.”At least Atsu finds it funny, and at least the French winger is getting better. Saint-Maximin picking up the most fines is no surprise, he was always billed as a trouble maker before he even joined Newcastle.For that reason, he might not even have arrived at St James’ Park if Rafa Benitez was still in charge.

Fortunately for Saint-Maximin, his footballing is doing the talking. If things were going wrong on the pitch, he’d probably get hammered for his bad timekeeping and picking up fines. But every time he’s donned the black and white stripes he’s impressed. And surely he’s only going to get better and better.