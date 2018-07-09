Ghana's Clinton Antwi excited by FC Nordsjælland first team promotion

Ghanaian left-back Clinton Antwi has expressed his delight after being promoted to the first team of FC Nordsjælland.

Antwi joined the Wild Tigers in January from the Right to Dream Academy but spent the first year with the U19 team.

The youngster has been training with the Danish the Superliga side throughout the pre-season.

He is excited to get the opportunity to come closer to the Superliga team for the forthcoming campaign.

"It’s been great so far, there are always big players; Karlo, Jensen, Godsway who are there to support the younger ones up. It’s been really good training with them and playing games with them. Personally, I’ve learnt a lot playing with all these players and I wish to learn more."

"I’m very fortunate enough to be part of FC Nordsjaelland because the aim of the club is to give young footballers the opportunity to show themselves and I’ve been given the opportunity I have to make good use of it.”