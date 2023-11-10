Ghana's coach Chris Hughton grapples with job security amidst struggles and defeats

Ghana's coach, Chris Hughton, acknowledges the challenges amid recent poor results but expresses commitment to doing his best for the Black Stars.

Despite facing pressure after consecutive defeats in October, Hughton emphasizes that achieving success in every game is not guaranteed.

The 63-year-old remains focused on learning from experiences, both positive and negative, and vows to work diligently to improve results.

While reports suggested his potential dismissal, he has been granted two more games to prove himself.

Hughton affirms his role is to secure optimal results and performances for the team, emphasizing continuous effort to achieve the best outcomes.

"My role as the coach of the Black Stars is to get the best results and the best performances from the team," he told BBC Africa.

"You can't always get that, but what you can always do, you can always learn from your previous experiences whether it is good or bad.

As he announces the squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros, the coach remains determined to guide the Black Stars to success.

"Ultimately, I will work as hard as I always do to try to get things the best way that we can," he added