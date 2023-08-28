West Ham United on Sunday announced the signing of Ghana international Mohammed Kudus from Dutch giants Ajax.

The 23-year-old has inked a five-year contract with the club, with the transfer fee undisclosed. Kudus's arrival marks West Ham's fourth significant signing of the summer.

This signing solidifies the link between West Ham and Ghana, with a shared history that extends beyond the playing field. Notable connections between the club and Ghana have enriched the football landscape.

Black Stars' head coach Chris Hughton holds a place in West Ham's history, having played for the club from 1990 to 1992.

John Paintsil's journey to West Ham commenced after the 2006 FIFA World Cup, with Yossi Benayoun's recommendation leading to his presence in the club's ranks from 2006 to 2008.

Another significant Ghanaian presence was André Ayew, who joined West Ham in 2016 for a club-record fee of €20.5 million, transitioning from Swansea City. His tenure with West Ham spanned from 2016 to 2018.

The bond between West Ham and Ghana extends beyond players, as evidenced by the vibrant fan base known as the "Ghanaian Hammers" or 🇬🇭 Ghanaian Hammers. Founded in 2010, this fan community has steadily grown, reinforcing the strong connection between West Ham United and passionate supporters in Ghana.

As Kudus's journey with West Ham begins, he becomes a part of this enduring link, symbolizing the bridge between Ghanaian football talent and the club's legacy.