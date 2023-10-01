GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's Daniel Afriyie Barnieh provides assist in FC Zurich's big win over Luzern

Published on: 01 October 2023
Ghana forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh showcased an impressive performance for FC Zurich as they triumphed in a Swiss league match against Luzern on Sunday.

Barnieh made a significant impact on the game by providing an assist that contributed to his team's impressive victory.

FC Zurich were unperturbed by the home fans as they took the lead with a goal from Nikola Katic just 15 minutes into the match, maintaining their advantage until halftime.

Italian international Antonio Marchesano extended their lead in the 54th minute with a great finish. He went on to clinch his second goal of the game and Zurich's third of the day thanks to an assist from Barnieh, who played a key role in setting up Marchesano for his second goal of the game.

Barnieh, formerly of Hearts of Oak, was substituted during stoppage time after his impressive display in a match where his team secured a convincing 4-1 away win over Luzern in their week nine encounter.

FC Zurich continued their dominant performance, adding a fourth goal through Armstrong Oko-Flex just four minutes before the end of the match. However, Luzern managed to pull one goal back with Lars Villiger scoring in stoppage time.

The 22-year-old Barnieh has now scored two goals and provided one assist in eight games for his club.

