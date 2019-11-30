Ghana’s Daniel Kyere on target as SV Wehen defeat Nuremberg

Ghanaian winger Daniel Kofi Kyere was on target for SV Wehen in their 2-0 win over Nuremberg in the German Bundesliga II on Saturday.

SV Wehen Wiesbaden took an early lead in the match with four minutes on the clock when Sascha Mockenhaupt provided a daft touch to set up Manuel Shaffler to open the scoring for the away team.

Nuremberg warmed themselves into the game after going down early but failed to convert any chance that came their way in the first half.

The first 45 minutes ended 1-0 to Wehen who lost their last match at home to Holstein Kiel.

Three minutes after the break, Kyere netted his side’s second with a long range shot from outside the box to the left bottom corner after being set up by defender Sebastian Mrowca to make it 2-0 for the visitors.

Nuremberg could not find their way back into the game and allowed Wehen to take all three points.