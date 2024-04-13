Ghana's Daniel Laryea assigned for crucial CAF Champions League game between TP Mazembe and Al Ahly

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea has been entrusted with the role of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the upcoming CAF Champions League semi-final first-leg encounter between TP Mazembe and Al Ahly.

Laryea, an experienced international referee under both CAF and FIFA since 2014, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the VAR position.

Widely regarded as proficient in the operation of VAR technology, Laryea's presence underscores CAF's commitment to ensuring fair and accurate officiating in one of the continent's premier football tournaments.

Assisting Laryea in officiating duties will be a distinguished panel, including Pacifique Ndabihawenimana from Burundi as the main referee, supported by a team of skilled assistants from Angola, Benin, and Togo, with Rwandan and Madagascan officials overseeing key administrative roles.

The pivotal clash, scheduled for Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi, promises to be a spectacle of high-stakes football, with two of Africa's footballing powerhouses vying for a coveted spot in the Champions League final.