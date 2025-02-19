Ghana’s Daniel Laryea to officiate CHAN Qualifier between Egypt and South Africa

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea has been appointed to officiate the CHAN second stage qualifier between Egypt and South Africa at the Suez Canal Stadium on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 19:30 GMT.

He will be supported by a team of Ghanaian match officials, including:

Assistant Referee I: Emmanuel Dolagbanu

Assistant Referee II: Seth Abletor

Fourth Official: Charles Benle Bulu

Additionally, Mike Letti from Uganda will serve as the Match Commissioner, while Abderahmane Kelly from Mauritania will be the Referee Assessor.

Laryea, a FIFA-listed referee since 2014, has officiated in top competitions such as the Africa Cup of Nations, CAF Champions League, and CAF Women’s Champions League.