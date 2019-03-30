Ghana’s Dauda Mohammed ready to play any position at Vitesse Arnhem

Vitesse Arnhem striker Dauda Mohammed says he is ready to play any position coach Leonid Slutsky will deploy him ahead of their Saturday’s Eredivisie match against ADO Den Haag.

After rescuing the side in the 1-1 stalemate against Feyenoord a fortnight ago, Dauda could not keep up with the same level of performance in their last game against Heracles.

The 21-year-old was replaced with Alexander Buttner after 43 minutes on the clock as they went ahead to lose the match by 3-2.

The Ghanaian was criticized for his display in the match, but coach Slutsky has stood by his target man, claiming he’ll play a part in the Saturday’s match against ADO Den Haag.

Speaking ahead of the game, Dauda stated he’s ready to fill in at any position he’ll be asked to play by the coach.

"I have often played from the sides," the Ghanaian responds. ,, But not so much as midfielder. If the trainer wants me in this position, I will give my whole soul and bliss.“

Dauda joined the Eagles on loan from Anderlecht during the January transfer window.