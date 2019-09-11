Ghana’s David Accam earns $1m annually in the MLS

Ghana International David Accam is among the highest Africans in the American Major Soccer League, according to salary records published this week.

The American League is not noted for paying the kind of obscene wages and salaries paid in other leagues, but for his profile, Accam will be satisfied with the little over $1m that he makes annually at Columbus Crew.

To be exact, Accam is currently bagging $1, 010, 004 as a yearly base salary; the most that a Ghanaian player takes in the MLS.

In second place is Black Stars defender and Accam’s teammate at the Crew, Jonathan Mensah, who is on a base salary of $ 800, 004.

Harrison Afful, also of the Crew, takes home $288, 000 per year, LA Galaxy midfielder, Emmanuel Boateng earns $185, 000 a year with Lalas Abubakar of the Colorado Rapids’s yearly base salary pegged at $135, 000.

Minnesota FC’s Abu Danladi earns $145, 000 and Latif Blessing of Los Angeles FC earns $93,750 per year.

The full list of annual salaries of Ghanaian players in the MLS:

Who takes home the most cash in the MLS these days?

No surprises as top place goes to Zlatan Ibrahimovic of the LA Galaxy. The former Man United, PSG, Inter Milan, Ajax and Barcelona man enjoys a yearly salary of $7,200,000.

Toronto FC’s Michael Bradley earns $6,000,000 while former Bayern Munich and Man United midfielder, Bastian Schweinstieger, is on $5,600,000 a year.

Source: The Finder