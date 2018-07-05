Ghana's Denis Odoi retained by Fulham FC ahead of their Premier League return

Belgian-born Ghanaian defender Denis Odoi will continue his adventure with Fulham FC after London-based club named him among the players retained for the forthcoming season.

Odoi joined Fulham from Belgian side Sporting Lokeren during the 2016 season.

He initially struggled to churn out regular playing time and nearly left the club for KAA Gent but stayed following intervention from the Fulham chairman's son.

The 30-year-old has since developed into a key cog for the Cottagers, playing 42 times in all competitions and hit the back of the on three occasions, as the side won promotion to the English Premier League after beating Aston Villa 1-0 in the playoff final.

He has been named in the squad-list of Slaviša Jokanović's side ahead of the coming season.

Odoi, who can be deployed as central defender as well as right-back, will hope to keep his place in the team as the club aim to bolster their defensive ranks before the commencement of the league on Saturday, August 11, 2018.