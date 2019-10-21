Ghana’s Dennis Appiah broods over FC Nantes slim defeat at FC Metz

Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah has rued FC Nantes defeat against FC Metz in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The high-flying Canaries suffered their third loss of the season on Saturday when they were pipped 1-0 by FC Metz.

According to Appiah — who was one of the outstanding performers of Nantes on the day — could not hide his disappointment over the result.

“It is complicated. We did not live up to our hopes and ambitions tonight. We did not do what we usually do. If we do not do that, as the other teams want to win, we are not immune to taking a goal, like tonight,” Appiah said.

The 27-year-old right-back added, “He missed a bit of everything. It feels like we were a bit in the management.”

“We did not manage to take the game in hand. We tried especially before the break but we had too much waste. We did not succeed in gaining confidence. Yet the few times we managed to cross the median line and find ourselves, we arrived in the opposing area. We were a little too far from each other. Coulibaly was a little too lonely and had to make the difference alone. Usually, we get to be close to each other to chain and combine but not there.

Nantes were reduced to 10 men in the 62nd minute after Molla Wague was shown a direct red card for a dangerous play.

Christian Gourcuff’s believes the numerical disadvantage played a part in their loss.

“Metz has caused us problems by being very close to the marking. We did not know how to play simple enough. We did not manage to anticipate the action of the partner to follow, so they took confidence. In the end, they pushed a little and on an action that is not necessarily dangerous at first, they knew how to play it well.”