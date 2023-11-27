Ghana's deputy Sports Minister advocates inclusive round table discussion to tackle Ghana's Football challenges

Ghana's deputy Sports Minister Evans Opoku Bobie, has underscored the urgent necessity for an inclusive roundtable discussion involving key stakeholders to address the challenges currently confronting Ghana’s football.

In light of the recent disappointing performance of Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, who were shocked with a 1-0 defeat against Comoros in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, Bobie emphasized the importance of a collective effort in finding solutions.

Speaking in an interview on Happy FM, he stressed the need for a comprehensive dialogue involving former players with technical expertise, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and all major stakeholders to identify the problems in Ghanaian football and devise effective solutions.

Bobie, refraining from placing sole blame on Black Stars’ coach, Chris Hughton, advocated for a more nuanced approach to address the team’s inconsistency. “We cannot just blame the coach for the team’s inconsistency,” he emphasized.

With Ghana currently standing at three points after two rounds of the World Cup Qualifiers and Comoros leading the group with four points from two matches, the national team faces a challenging road ahead. Despite this setback, attention is now directed towards the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to be held in Ivory Coast between January and February 2024.

Bobie’s call for a collective and inclusive discussion reflects a commitment to fostering positive change within Ghana’s football landscape, suggesting a potential turning point for the Black Stars as they prepare for the AFCON next year.