Ghana’s Eli Keke named in Icelandic second-tier league Team of the Week

Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Eli Keke has been named in the Best XI of the first round of the Iceland second-tier league following his outstanding performances.

Playing for UMF Vikingur Olafsvik, Keke has played 10 games out of the 11 in the championship with one game left to close the first round.

Currently lying 5th on the log, Vikingur Olafsvik aim at getting promotion to the Iceland elite division at the end of the season.

The former Dreams FC defender was adjudged the club's best player of last season.

The 23-year-old is already attracting interests from Icelandic top teams.