Ghana's Elizabeth Addo among nominees for the 2019 Africa Women's Player of the year award.

Black Queens captain Elizabeth Addo has been included in the nominations for the 2019 Africa Women's Player of the year award following a stellar year.

Addo is the only Ghanaian player to make the 10-woman shortlist released by CAF on Sunday morning.

The 26-year-old forward has had a remarkable season in the Chinese top-flight where she scored three goals in fourteen games to ensure Jiangsu Sunning win the league championship.

The Ghana star also made significant contributions to help Jiangsu Sunning win three other major trophies this year.

Among the shortlisted players are three times winner Asisat Oshoala, Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana who the award last year, Cameroon star Ajara Nchout Njoya, Tabitha Chawinga and others.

The list will be trimmed to three before the award ceremony which is slated for Tuesday 7 January 2020 at the Citadel Azure, Hurghada, Egypt.