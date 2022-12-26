Ghana’s Emmanuel Gyasi dresses up as Santa Claus for Spezia

Ghana striker Emmanuel Gyasi's popularity continues to rise in Italy, as Spezia used his image to send Merry Christmas wishes to their fans via Twitter.

Spezia Calcio captain Emmanuel Gyasi dressed up as Santa Claus to wish all eagle supporters a Merry Christmas.

Meanwhile, Bologna are set to make a move for Emmanuel Gyasi in the winter transfer window.

The seven-time Italian champions are preparing an offer for the player in January as they strengthen their squad for the second round of the campaign.

Emmanuel Gyasi has been with Spezia since 2017 during their days in the lower divisions before helping them secure promotion to the topflight three seasons ago.