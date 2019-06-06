Ghana’s Emmanuel Gyasi pops up on AC Monza radar

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Gyasi has emerged as a transfer target for AC Monza in the ongoing window.

Gyasi was one of the leading figures in Spezia FC’s dressing room during the just ended campaign.

Reports suggest that Monza have identified the 25-year-old as a key transfer target and are ready to open discussions with Spezia.

However, Spezia are said to be keen on keeping their prized-asset in the window.

He has a contract with the Ligurian-based side until June 2021.

Monza, which is owned by former AC Milan top brass Silvio Berlusconi, are looking to take the Serie C by storm next season.

Gyasi provided 4 assists and netted 3 goals in 32 league games last term.