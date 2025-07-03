Ghana’s Emmanuel Kofi Boansi claims first European trophy as Dila Gori win Georgian Super Cup

Ghanaian teenager Emmanuel Kofi Boansi has secured his first piece of silverware in Europe after helping FC Dila Gori capture the 2025 Georgian Super Cup.

Dila Gori triumphed 2-0 over Spaeri on Wednesday night at the Davit Petriashvili Stadium to seal the title â€” the first in the club’s history.

The breakthrough came late in the match, with Brazilian JoÃ£o Victor de Araujo Costa opening the scoring in the 86th minute, before Georgian defender Grigol Chabradze added a second in stoppage time to put the result beyond doubt.

Although Boansi did not feature in the final, he played a key role in the club’s path to the trophy.

The 18-year-old forward provided an assist in Dila Gori’s semifinal victory over Saburtalo last month â€” his only appearance since joining the side in March.

Boansi’s contribution, though limited in minutes, has been recognised as an important moment in his early career as he continues to adjust to European football.

The former Ghana youth player is considered a promising talent by the Dila Gori technical team and is expected to play a larger role in upcoming fixtures.

The Super Cup victory represents both a landmark achievement for the club and a significant step forward in Boansi’s development.